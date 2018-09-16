Storm water flow causes sewage to come out manholes at Rock Hill waste plant

The huge amount of storm water runoff from drenching Florence rains in York County caused some raw sewage to come out through manholes at Rock Hill’s wastewater treatment plant along the Catawba River, officials said.

The untreated sewage spill happened Sunday afternoon near the plant off Red River Road. It is not expected to affect drinking water or recreational use of the river, said Katie Quinn, spokesperson for the city of Rock Hill.

“This will not affect the quality of drinking water in Rock Hill or those drawing water downstream due in large part to the high volume of stormwater and fast flow of the river,” Quinn said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

City officials are not sure of the amount of sewage that was spilled but notified S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control officials, Quinn said.

“Due to significant rainfall, earlier today the Wastewater Treatment Plant on Red River Road saw excessive water coming into the plant, causing manhole covers to rise as expected,” Quinn said.. “Utility crews are aware and monitoring the situation. We’ve alerted DHEC of the issue.”

No pipes were broken, officials said. Quinn said incidents similar to the Rock Hill spill have happened at other plants around South Carolina during such big storms.

“This overflow isn’t exclusive to Rock Hill and likely many communities impacted by Florence experienced similar circumstances at their wastewater treatment plants,” the statement said. “DHEC communicated to Rock Hill ahead of the storm that they anticipated this issue due to the volume of rain forecast across South Carolina.”

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, there have been four reported wastewater spills this year in York County. Tega Cay, York County and Rock Hill municipal systems, along with Carolina Water Service operating in Lake Wylie, combined for an estimated 112,700 gallons spilled.





Most of that amount came from an estimated 100,000-gallon spill in the Manchester Creek area of Rock Hill on June 1. That spill also is the most recent one reported to the state from York County, until the one Sunday. Prior to Sunday, there were 10 reported Rock Hill spills since Jan. 1, 2016. The June spill was larger than all the others combined.

For spills that reach waterways, heavy rain can help flush the system. Typically allowing spilled material to dilute in the water is the main way for bacteria and water quality levels to return to normal. Spills confined to roads or land can be cleaned using other methods.

Along with wastewater spills, sediment spills are another environmental concern brought on by heavy rain. York County called on builders ahead of then Hurricane Florence to secure loose dirt, keeping it from running into streams and coves. One Lake Wylie resident photographed and videoed a spill Sunday he said was coming from a nearby development.

“The rain from Florence is causing a tremendous runoff from the ongoing construction at the Bluffs development,” said resident Frank Trotta. “Inadequate runoff protection seems to be creating a sedimentation issue at the bend in Mill Creek of Lake Wylie.”

Stormwater protection at construction sites is designed to prevent runoff up to a 100-year flood event. Forecasts ahead of Florence put the amount of rain potentially higher.