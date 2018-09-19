Trump visits SC to survey damage from Hurricane Florence

President Donald Trump touched down in South Carolina on Wednesday afternoon to survey damage after Hurricane Florence.
Marine One, the presidential helicopter, landed in Conway shortly before 2:30 p.m. Conway was one of the areas hardest hit by the storm in South Carolina, and the water levels of the Waccamaw River continue to rise.
It was not immediately clear where Trump and his entourage were headed. He is being accompanied by both of South Carolina’s U.S. senators, Republicans Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, along with Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney who, until February 2017, represented the state’s Fifth District in the U.S. House.
North Carolina’s two Republican U.S. senators, Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, have also been on hand Wednesday, as have Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen and Small Business Administration head Linda McMahon.
Trump started his tour of storm-ravaged communities on Wednesday in North Carolina. He delivered with remarks from a hanger at Marine Corps Air Station in Cherry Point, where he promised disaster relief aid “will come as fast as you need it.”
Anita Kumar of the McClatchy Washington Bureau and Avery G. Wilks of The State contributed to this report.
