Republican Congressman, opponent square off at Rock Hill debate on education, health care

Republican incumbent Ralph Norman, a Congressman from Rock Hill, and Democrat Archie Parnell debated Thursday and covered issues like health care, a border wall with Mexico and education, among others.
By
York County region program helps job seekers

Latest News

York County region program helps job seekers

SC Works is a brand of services aimed to help job seekers in South Carolina. The federally-funded organization offers services aimed at helping people enter the workforce or find better jobs and help for employers to fill jobs.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service