This photo published in October 2016 in the (Hilton Head, S.C.) Island Packet shows Katharine the great white shark being tagged by researchers. Katharine’s whereabouts were unknown since January, until her tag pinged Thursday off Kitty Hawk, said OCEARCH, the marine life research and advocacy group that tagged her.
This photo published in October 2016 in the (Hilton Head, S.C.) Island Packet shows Katharine the great white shark being tagged by researchers. Katharine’s whereabouts were unknown since January, until her tag pinged Thursday off Kitty Hawk, said OCEARCH, the marine life research and advocacy group that tagged her. OCEARCH
This photo published in October 2016 in the (Hilton Head, S.C.) Island Packet shows Katharine the great white shark being tagged by researchers. Katharine’s whereabouts were unknown since January, until her tag pinged Thursday off Kitty Hawk, said OCEARCH, the marine life research and advocacy group that tagged her. OCEARCH

Latest News

‘I’m back baby!’ Great white shark pings off Kitty Hawk after missing for months

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

September 22, 2018 11:37 AM

A great white shark pinged off Kitty Hawk on Thursday, much to the relief of researchers who say they hadn’t heard from her since January.

“Thought you’d seen the end of my sassiness did ya?” the 2,300-pound Katharine tweeted Thursday to her 55,700 followers. “Think again ... I’m back baby! Enjoying the fine waters off the coast of Kitty Hawk.”

Yes, Katharine has a Twitter account, on which she describes herself as “Misunderstood but sassy girl just tryin’ to get some fish.”

tweet 1

“Silent?!?” the 16-foot shark asked in disbelief in a second tweet. “No, y’all just weren’t listening.”

“So happy to hear from @Shark_Katharine again!” tweeted OCEARCH, the nonprofit, Massachusetts-based shark research and advocacy group that tagged Katharine in 2013.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald

In a video the group posted on Twitter Thursday, OCEARCH said it feared the battery on Katharine’s tag had run low.

The video opens with a frightening scene of the shark flashing its deadly teeth as it comes at the camera, determined to devour it.

“We’re watching closely now to see if she’ll headed to a birthing site or a mating site,” the organization tweeted.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067; @jmarusak

  Comments  