‘I’m back baby!’ Great white shark pings off Kitty Hawk after missing for months

A great white shark pinged off Kitty Hawk on Thursday, much to the relief of researchers who say they hadn’t heard from her since January.

“Thought you’d seen the end of my sassiness did ya?” the 2,300-pound Katharine tweeted Thursday to her 55,700 followers. “Think again ... I’m back baby! Enjoying the fine waters off the coast of Kitty Hawk.”

Yes, Katharine has a Twitter account, on which she describes herself as "Misunderstood but sassy girl just tryin' to get some fish."





Thought you’d seen the end of my sassiness did ya? Think again...I’m back baby! Enjoying the fine waters off the coast a little north of Kitty Hawk, NC right now. pic.twitter.com/jyrrysFPTT — Katharine The Shark (@Shark_Katharine) September 20, 2018

“Silent?!?” the 16-foot shark asked in disbelief in a second tweet. “No, y’all just weren’t listening.”

“So happy to hear from @Shark_Katharine again!” tweeted OCEARCH, the nonprofit, Massachusetts-based shark research and advocacy group that tagged Katharine in 2013.

In a video the group posted on Twitter Thursday, OCEARCH said it feared the battery on Katharine's tag had run low.





The video opens with a frightening scene of the shark flashing its deadly teeth as it comes at the camera, determined to devour it.

We’re so happy to see @Shark_Katharine ping again. She’s off the North Carolina coast right now. We’re watching closely now to see if she’ll head to a birthing site or a mating site. pic.twitter.com/DJxVLolhSe — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) September 20, 2018

"We're watching closely now to see if she'll headed to a birthing site or a mating site," the organization tweeted.




