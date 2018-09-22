Great Falls Red Devils score winning touchdown after five overtimes with the Fighting Hornets

Republican incumbent Ralph Norman, a Congressman from Rock Hill, and Democrat Archie Parnell debated Thursday and covered issues like health care, a border wall with Mexico and education, among others.
S.C. Congressman Ralph Norman, a Republican up for re-election, told a crowd of people at a debate Thursday in Rock Hill, that Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an associate justice of the Supreme Court, said she had been assaulted by Abraham Lincoln.
Toni Gladden was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for charges relating to the death of her 2-year-old son, who fatally shot himself in April 2017. Gladded pleaded guilty to felony child neglect and misprision of a felony.
Work on new roads and other projects means dirt some say York County, South Carolina doesn’t have. York County Council approved digging at a site near Clover for work on Pole Branch Road in Lake Wylie, a Pennies for Progress project.
SC Works is a brand of services aimed to help job seekers in South Carolina. The federally-funded organization offers services aimed at helping people enter the workforce or find better jobs and help for employers to fill jobs.
Kristin Vining talks about the 100-year old oak tree that fell on her Springs Street business in downtown Fort Mill, S.C., early in the morning on Sept. 16, 2018. Heavy wind and rain from Tropical Storm Florence pounded York County.
The National Hurricane Center said on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, that excessive amounts of rain are still being dumped in North Carolina and the effect is expected to be "catastrophic." Here are scenes from flooding in Jacksonville, N.C.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.