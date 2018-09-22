Great Falls Red Devils score winning touchdown after five overtimes with the Fighting Hornets

The Great Falls Red Devils and the Ware Shoals Fighting Hornets battled into five overtimes Friday in Great Falls, with Great Falls scoring the winning touchdown.
By
York County region program helps job seekers

Latest News

York County region program helps job seekers

SC Works is a brand of services aimed to help job seekers in South Carolina. The federally-funded organization offers services aimed at helping people enter the workforce or find better jobs and help for employers to fill jobs.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service