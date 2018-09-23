Clover SC student earns JROTC honor

Clover High School sophomore Regan Zieverink was awarded the Air Force Junior ROTC Gold Valor Award. Zieverink earned the award for saving her classmate McKenna Woodhead after an accident on Lake Wylie this summer.
By
York County region program helps job seekers

Latest News

York County region program helps job seekers

SC Works is a brand of services aimed to help job seekers in South Carolina. The federally-funded organization offers services aimed at helping people enter the workforce or find better jobs and help for employers to fill jobs.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service