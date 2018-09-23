New Fallout game isn’t out until November. Boy with terminal cancer got to play it.

When the release date for the latest installment of Fallout was announced at the beginning of the summer, thousands of people pre-ordered the popular video game.

That included Wes, a 12-year-old boy in Virginia.

Like so many others, Wes was looking forward to Nov. 14, when Fallout 76 would go on sale.

But Wes has been diagnosed with Neuroblastoma, according to a Facebook page documenting his battle. The rare form of cancer is nearly exclusive to children, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital reported.

SIGN UP

Wes has been battling the disease since he was 5 years old, per Eurogamer. The boy from Hampton Roads, Virginia was looking forward to playing the online, role-playing video game in November.

But things changed in a significant way Sept. 14. That was when it was reported on the Facebook page documenting his struggle that doctors recommended stopping his treatment.

The doctor “feels he has too much disease and that treatment would be more harmful than helpful. It completely devastated us in every way imaginable. We told Wes and at first all he did was cry no no no. It was the worst thing I’ve ever had to do.”

As the magnitude of the doctor’s words were felt by Wes’ family, the 12-year-old had another worry. One that was very important to the child dealing with the terminal cancer diagnosis.

Wes realized that he likely would not have the chance to play the newest Fallout.

“He cried to us that he just realized that he probably would never get to play the Power Armor Edition of the new Fallout 76 game he had preordered as soon as it was announced back in June which isn’t set to be released until this November,” another Facebook post stated. “He brought it up multiple times in the following days.”

The company that makes Fallout, Bethesda, stepped in and relieved that worry.

Matt Grandstaff, the assistant director for Bethesda, brought a version of the game that is still in development to Wes, according to the Facebook post.

The company works with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and usually “opens its doors to terminally ill children who wish to see where their favorite games are made,” Eurogamer reported. But in this instance, Wes was not healthy enough to make the trip from Virginia to Maryland, so the company brought the game to him.

“Matt Grandstaff drove 4 hours from Maryland to our home to hand deliver this surprise. He spent the day at our house watching Wes play, making him the first person in the world outside of the video game industry employees to play,” according to the Facebook post. “He also received the first prototype of the power armor helmet that will be included in the new release, only his was signed by Todd Howard of Bethesda himself.”

The sneak preview was greatly appreciated by Wes and his family, even though he didn’t get to keep the early version of Fallout 76. That was “because it’s too early,” according to the Facebook post.

“Just those hours of playtime made him happier than you know HUGE thank you to ... the team at Bethesda for jumping through hoops to make this happen for him. It means the world to us and him.”

According to his Facebook page, Wes’ wish list doesn’t end with the rare chance to play the video game. And he isn’t asking for more things for himself.

“Wes was asked what he wanted and among the very short list he gave, one of the things was that he wanted to inspire others to help sea-life and clean the oceans. I just love his heart,” the Facebook post read. “Even during his worst he still thinks of helping others. I know Wes has taught me to be stronger than I ever thought was possible and inspired me in so many ways. I just hope that I can continue to find ways to further leave his mark on the world.”

A GoFundMe page has been setup to help his family cover expenses, and more than $13,000 has been raised as of Sunday night.