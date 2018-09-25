Verizon Wireless outage: Here’s why your phone isn’t working today

Expecting an important call today? You might be missing it.
Verizon Wireless customers experienced difficulty making calls, sending texts and using data across South Carolina Tuesday, company spokeswoman Kate Jay said.
In some cases, not all functions have been knocked out. For example, one may be able to send a text, but not able to call.
The issues are part of a larger outage that some customers in southern markets are experiencing, Jay said. News outlets across the country reported outages Tuesday, including areas from New York to Houston.
Harris would not specify how many customers in the Carolinas were experiencing issues.
“Our engineers are aware of the issue and are working diligently to resolve it,” Harris said.
Comments