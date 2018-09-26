Harris Teeter recalls frozen yogurt over possible peanut contamination

A customer at a Harris Teeter grocery store bought cookies and cream frozen yogurt, but actually got the company’s peanut butter cup flavor, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
The company told the FDA a customer called to tell it about the labeling mix-up, so the grocery chain this week issued a voluntary recall over possible peanut contamination.
Harris Teeter said in a press release that its stores pulled the store-brand frozen yogurt from shelves and cautions anyone with peanut allergies to not eat the Harris Teeter Low Fat Frozen Yogurt Cookies & Cream.
The grocery chain told the FDA, “The problem was caused by a mix-up of the cartons.”
The FDA notes the frozen yogurt was distributed to Harris Teeter stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Florida, Delaware, Maryland and the District of Columbia from June 6 through Sept. 23.
“Peanut allergy is one of the most common causes of severe allergy attacks. Peanut allergy symptoms can be life-threatening,” according to the Mayo Clinic. “For some people with peanut allergy, even tiny amounts of peanuts can cause a serious reaction.”
