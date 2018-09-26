Judge orders SC public corruption report kept secret — at least for now

A Circuit Court judge Wednesday ordered that a state grand jury report on corruption in the S.C. General Assembly be kept secret — at least for another week.
The decision by Judge Clifton Newman came after special prosecutor David Pascoe and media attorney Jay Bender, representing The State, argued no law prevents the release of the report and the public deserves to see it.
“For the public to have a full understanding of what transpired (in the Legislature), the report is essential,” Bender told Newman.
The grand jury’s corruption probe, which Pascoe led, resulted in the indictment of four lawmakers who subsequently resigned and pleaded guilty to misconduct charges. But those offenses were not described in any detail during their sentencing hearings, Bender said.
However, the sealed state grand jury report, which grand jury members voted to make public, reportedly describes how some lawmakers secretly went about enriching themselves. It also includes agreements by well-known businesses and institutions, which sought to influence legislators, promising to be ethical from now on in their dealings with lawmakers.
Newman said he was delaying a decision on the report’s release until Columbia attorney Matthew Richardson, who is representing former state Rep. Rick Quinn Jr., R-Lexington, has a chance to review the report to ensure it does not harm Quinn, one of the four legislators to resign. Richardson, who was out of town Wednesday, has not seen the report.
Newman ordered another hearing on the issue be held next Wednesday, Oct 3, at 10 a.m. at the Richland County courthouse.
Also present at Wednesday’s hearing was Camden attorney Reggie Lloyd, who represents former state Rep. Jim Harrison, R-Richland. Pascoe’s state grand jury indicted Harrison on perjury and misconduct charges. He is scheduled to go on trial Oct. 22, and Lloyd said he wants to be sure nothing in the report harms Harrison’s chances for a fair trial.
If made public, the report would be the first in-depth look into legislative corruption in South Carolina in years. Both the S.C. League of Women Voters and the S.C. Progressive Network also have urged the report’s release.
“The report is of general interest because it will yield insights into the ways in which corporate interests have sought to influence political activity in our state,” wrote Holley Ulbrich, the league’s co-president.
The last in-depth look into General Assembly corruption came in the early 1990s, when the FBI mounted its Lost Trust investigation, indicting more than 15 lawmakers.
