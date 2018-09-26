Elton John is coming to Charlotte soon, and it could be your last chance to see him

Elton John has added 25 concerts to his sold-out “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, and one of those will take place in Charlotte this fall.
The show — which will feature performances of some of the 71-year-old singer’s most beloved songs, including “Bennie and the Jets,” “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer” and “Philadelphia Freedom” — has been booked for Wednesday, Nov. 6, at uptown’s Spectrum Center.
It will mark John’s first appearance here since he played on the outdoor stage at PNC Music Pavilion in June 2014.
According to a press release announcing the new dates, “The audience will experience a rare glimpse into Elton’s life and the deeply personal meaning behind some of his greatest hits, with mesmerizing, never-before-seen photos and videos shown throughout the show from his incredible 50-year career.”
John has said this will be his last-ever tour; “It’s time to come off the road so I can fully embrace the next important chapter of my life,” he wrote on his website. Though the Charlotte concert is currently the only one scheduled for the Carolinas, John has said that the tour will last three years — and with dates thus far only announced through November, it’s almost certain he’ll be back to North or South Carolina between now and the end of it.
Tickets for the Charlotte show will go on sale to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 5 at www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com and www.ticketmaster.com, the Spectrum Center Box Office, all Ticketmaster outlets, or by phone at 800-745-3000. Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased at www.EltonJohn.com.
A presale for American Express cardmembers will run from 10 a.m. this Thursday through 10 p.m. next Monday. There will also be presales for members of The Rocket Club and for Verified Ticketmaster Fans.
