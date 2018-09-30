This is causing some people to move from their homes in Cheraw, SC

The South Pointe Stallions varsity football team went into the fourth quarter against the Westwood Redhawks Friday one point behind. The Stallions scored twice and ended the game victorious with a 32-21 win.
Video from the helicopter piloted by two South Carolina Law Enforcement Division pilots shows the suspect, Christian McCall, and the officers searching for him the night four York County law enforcement officers were shot.
Several Clinton College students have come together to tell their stories of pain, passion and purpose through poems and short stories. The Rock Hill college’s book, “Shattered Glass: A Generation Explains,” launches Monday.
Candidates for the Rock Hill, South Carolina school board share why they are running for a seat. Candidates are: Tyrie K Rowell, Kevin Porter, Marilyn A Martin, Helena Miller, Robin Owens, Valarie A Walker and Brent Faulkenberry
Anthony Cunningham Jr., a varsity football player, also plays baritone horn in the marching band. The Great Falls High School junior performs at home halftime games in his football jersey and shoulder pads.
Great Falls (S.C.) and Lewisville will take their high school basketball rivalry to the Charlotte Hornets’ Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte on Jan. 2, 2019. The two schools’ basketball coaches, Michael McCray and Jimmy Duncan, discussed the news.
Clover High School sophomore Regan Zieverink was awarded the Air Force Junior ROTC Gold Valor Award. Zieverink earned the award for saving her classmate McKenna Woodhead after an accident on Lake Wylie this summer.
