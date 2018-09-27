‘You needed to go to the cops.’ Graham confronts critics as Ford recounts assault

Robyn Swirling, a 32-year-old Washington, D.C., resident, was on Capitol Hill on Thursday when she saw Sen. Lindsey Graham heading down a hallway. She told him she had been raped.

“I’m sorry,” the South Carolina Republican said, not breaking his stride as he headed into an elevator.

Before the doors closed, he added, “You needed to go to the cops.”

It was a scene from a highly emotional day, where the Senate Judiciary Committee was hearing testimony from Christine Blasey Ford, who is accusing Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh of attempting to rape her in 1982.

Graham, a committee member, has emerged as one of Kavanaugh’s most full-throated defenders. He began the day with news interviews on CBS and Fox before heading to the hearing. He is a senior committee member, in line for the chairmanship in the next Congress if Republicans keep the Senate.

He said he had spoken to people at the White House about his rounds on the conservative media circuit to decry the accusations against Kavanaugh as Democrats try hard to take down a Republican nominee.

“I said, ‘Hang in there. Just look at each accusation, they’re all crumbling,’ ” Graham said.

He had also spoken personally with President Donald Trump: “He thinks this thing is a big debacle.”

But while Republicans might be pleased, Graham has incensed detractors.

Earlier in the day, he attempted to engage with reporters while a large handful of women surrounded him with signs that read “I believe survivors,” and “I believe Christine.”

At the hearing itself, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, read aloud a portion of Graham’s 2015 autobiography where he described the experience of defending rape victims during his years as an attorney.

“I learned how much unexpected courage from a deep and hidden place it takes for a rape victim or sexually abused child to testify against their assailants,” Blumenthal read from Graham’s memoir.

Graham was not fazed by the reminder from that earlier time in his life.





“I think it’s absolutely true,” Graham said later to reporters. “But I’ve also defended people who were accused of rape who almost killed themselves and eventually got acquitted. So it goes both ways.”

Yet the exchanges show just how perilous a position Graham finds himself in. Unlike immigration or health care — the last debates on Capitol Hill where Graham played a starring role and at times grew fiery with emotion — Ford’s testimony is coming out in the midst of the #MeToo era, a national movement where men are being challenged to believe women’s stories.

Graham has stressed that it’s not that he doesn’t believe Ford was assaulted; it’s that he doesn’t believe she was assaulted by Kavanaugh specifically.

“It’s not about, ‘do I believe her,’ ” he said. “Is the allegation against Brett Kavanaugh corroborated in any significant detail? Is his denial any less believable than her accusation? Anything in the record suggests he’s not this kind of person.”

Graham chose not to question Ford at the hearing. The committee’s 11 Republicans instead let Rachel Mitchell, an Arizona sex crimes prosecutor hired by the GOP staff, quiz Blasey Ford during his five minutes of allotted speaking time.





“I think it’s better to get continuity, to just yield our time to somebody who knows what they’re doing so you have a better flow of information,” said Graham.

He added that having a woman asking questions was the suggestion of Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who is considered one of the swing votes on the Kavanaugh nomination. She, like others, was concerned with the optics of having only Republican men question a woman alleging sexual assault.

Graham denied this was a consideration for him.

“The reason I don’t feel that way is nobody accused me of not being able to judge [Sonia] Sotomayor and [Elena] Kagan,” Graham said of the two female Supreme Court justices whose nominations he supported despite them being nominated by a Democratic president, Barack Obama.

“If you were willing to vote for [Democrats’] nominees, you’re a wonderful person,” Graham added. “If you’re want to defend a conservative who is being savaged, all of a sudden you don’t care about women, blah blah blah.”

Kate Irby, Kellen Browning and Lindsay Wise of the Washington bureau contributed to this report.