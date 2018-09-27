Dr. Ford details assault accusation against Kavanaugh in Senate hearing

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford detailed her allegations that Judge Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while the two were teenagers before the Senate Judiciary Committee on September 27, 2018
By
Clover SC student earns JROTC honor

Latest News

Clover SC student earns JROTC honor

Clover High School sophomore Regan Zieverink was awarded the Air Force Junior ROTC Gold Valor Award. Zieverink earned the award for saving her classmate McKenna Woodhead after an accident on Lake Wylie this summer.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service