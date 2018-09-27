Hear from Rock Hill SC school board candidates

Candidates for the Rock Hill, South Carolina school board share why they are running for a seat. Candidates are: Tyrie K Rowell, Kevin Porter, Marilyn A Martin, Helena Miller, Robin Owens, Valarie A Walker and Brent Faulkenberry
Clover SC student earns JROTC honor

Clover High School sophomore Regan Zieverink was awarded the Air Force Junior ROTC Gold Valor Award. Zieverink earned the award for saving her classmate McKenna Woodhead after an accident on Lake Wylie this summer.

