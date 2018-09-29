Rock Hill Bearcats varsity football stings Fort Mill Yellow Jackets in blowout 71-0 win

Several Clinton College students have come together to tell their stories of pain, passion and purpose through poems and short stories. The Rock Hill college’s book, “Shattered Glass: A Generation Explains,” launches Monday.
Candidates for the Rock Hill, South Carolina school board share why they are running for a seat. Candidates are: Tyrie K Rowell, Kevin Porter, Marilyn A Martin, Helena Miller, Robin Owens, Valarie A Walker and Brent Faulkenberry
Anthony Cunningham Jr., a varsity football player, also plays baritone horn in the marching band. The Great Falls High School junior performs at home halftime games in his football jersey and shoulder pads.
Great Falls (S.C.) and Lewisville will take their high school basketball rivalry to the Charlotte Hornets’ Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte on Jan. 2, 2019. The two schools’ basketball coaches, Michael McCray and Jimmy Duncan, discussed the news.
Clover High School sophomore Regan Zieverink was awarded the Air Force Junior ROTC Gold Valor Award. Zieverink earned the award for saving her classmate McKenna Woodhead after an accident on Lake Wylie this summer.
Veterans seeking to raise awareness for suicide prevention held an event Saturday to remember suicide victims and to help raise money for a prevention program in York County.
The Angels in Disguise Program hosted the event.
The Herald’s High School Football Pivot for Sept. 24, 2018, focusing on Great Falls’ postseason possibilities, Rock Hill finding a legitimate second quality running back and York finding some offensive rhythm for the first time this season.