SLED helicopter crew talks about the night 4 York County police officers were shot

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division special agents Wayne Matthews and Dennis Tracy were recognized with the Airborne Public Safety Association’s Aircrew of the Year Award for their actions the night 4 York County officers were shot.
Clover High School sophomore Regan Zieverink was awarded the Air Force Junior ROTC Gold Valor Award. Zieverink earned the award for saving her classmate McKenna Woodhead after an accident on Lake Wylie this summer.

