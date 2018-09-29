907-pound ‘beast’ of a fish caught. Photographer said at the Outer Banks. Nope.

An Outer Banks photographer may have reeled in a few more of the gullible with a Facebook post of a photo of a monster tuna, describing it as a “907-pound beast, the biggest fish ever caught in North Carolina.”

The photo posted Tuesday by photographer Alex Lex says the fish was caught at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head.

The record fish was actually caught off Three Kings, New Zealand, as detailed in a 2014 article in Sport Fishing magazine, TV station WTKR of Norfolk, Va., reported.

Lex is “known locally for posting photo illustrations that show real scenes from North Carolina’s barrier islands but that include unrealistic elements,” the (Raleigh) News & Observer reported in August.

The News & Observer wrote about Lex after he posted a photo of “cars nearly submerged in water in front of a Cape Hatteras National Seashore sign,” the newspaper reported.

That post of the photo of submerged cars was shared more than 12,000 times, the New & Observer reported.

Lex’s Tuesday post of the monster fish has drawn 4,300 shares and at least 600 comments.

“How did you get it on the pier?” a man asked.

“I can’t figure that out either Eddie,” replied another.

“Wow, a whopper like that, and the lady didn’t even make it on Jennette’s web page or Facebook page,” a woman posted.

A good many were skeptical, however.

“OK, and I also caught a 600 pound marlin out of the surf at topsail,” a man said.

“I caught a 700 pound walleye on Tuesday,” posted another man. “Had a pic but it accidentally got deleted ... Such a shame.”

