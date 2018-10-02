South Carolina tops the list of deadliest states for women 21 years in a row

South Carolina continues to be one of the deadliest states for women, ranking sixth-worst in the United States, according to 2016 data from the FBI and released in a new report. Men killed 48 women in South Carolina in 2016, according to the study.

The Violence Policy Center, a Washington D.C.-based organization, says more than 1,800 women were murdered by men across the country in 2016. FBI data shows that the highest murder rate for women killed by men was in Alaska, with Louisiana and Nevada in the second and third-worst states.

The Charleston Post and Courier reports that South Carolina has been in the top-10 of the deadliest states for women since the annual report began 21 years ago.

Domestic violence accounted for most of the killings, according to the report. In South Carolina, the Violence Policy Center reports that in cases where the relationship between victims and offenders could be identified, 95 percent of women were murdered by a man they knew.

The high rates of violence persist despite domestic violence reforms, The Post and Courier reports.

The Charleston newspaper won a Pulitzer Prize in 2015 for its reporting on domestic violence in the state. The series, “Till death do us part,” spurred reforms in South Carolina’s domestic violence laws, including revoking gun ownership rights for people convicted of domestic abuse and tougher punishments for abusers.

The Violence Policy Center report notes that the presence of a gun in the home make it more likely for a woman to be murdered by an abusive partner.

Of the 1,809 women murdered by men nationwide in 2016, at least 1,500 were killed by men they knew, according to the report. Almost 300 were shot and killed by their husband, boyfriend or other intimate acquaintance, according to the Violence Policy Center.

