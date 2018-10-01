An alligator was lurking in a flooded SC dog park, video shows

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, television station WMBF caught a video of an alligator swimming through a dog park in Conway, South Carolina.

Conway has suffered severe flooding since Hurricane Florence. The Waccamaw River, which runs through the city, crested last week at about 21 feet — or 10 feet above flood stage.

The river after Florence beat the previous flood record set by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

On its Facebook page, WMBF wrote, “While dogs are unable to roam around the Conway Dog Park, an alligator has decided to take advantage of the open space.”