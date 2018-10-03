He killed a man at SC pool hall and evaded police, cops say. Now he’s on the run

A man police say shot and killed a man at a South Carolina pool hall is on the run after escaping law enforcement during a chase.
Rodrigues Demetress Doe, 39, is wanted in the fatal shooting of Albert Badger Jr. at John’s Pool Hall on South Hampton Avenue in Fairfax on Sept. 24, according to a news release Wednesday.
Witnesses said Doe fired a gun into the vehicle in which Badger was sitting and drove away in a red 2010 Nissan Altima, according to police. Allendale police engaged him in a vehicle pursuit; however, Doe evaded police and abandoned the vehicle on Bay Street in Allendale.
Investigators have obtained a warrant for murder for Doe, who has connections in Clinton, according to the release.
Doe was charged with murder and a weapon violation in February 2014, according to Allendale County online court records. That was from the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man at an Allendale nightclub in 2013, according to WRDW.
Those charges were later dismissed in March 2015, records show. It was not immediately clear why the charges were dropped.
Doe is described as a black male, about 6-foot-2 and 168 pounds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6371), by visiting www.5541111.com and clicking the “Submit a tip” tab or sending a tip through your cellphone by downloading the P3 Tips app.
Tipsters will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
