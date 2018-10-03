York County voters ‘unsure’ about voting, candidates’ stance on issues that impact citizens
Some voters in York County agree that voting is important, but are unsure about the candidates, about the issues that will impact their lives and whether they will vote at all. Some voters say they will vote on a straight political party.
Do you drive a golf cart on the street in the Lowcountry? You could be breaking some South Carolina state laws and not even know it. Take a look at this quick video and make sure you're cruising legally.
The Fort Mill school district held a public meeting at Nation Ford High School on new high school attendance lines. The South Carolina district’s third high school, Catawba Ridge High School, is set to open for the 2019-’20 school year.
Video from the helicopter piloted by two South Carolina Law Enforcement Division pilots shows the suspect, Christian McCall, and the officers searching for him the night four York County law enforcement officers were shot.
The South Pointe Stallions varsity football team went into the fourth quarter against the Westwood Redhawks Friday one point behind. The Stallions scored twice and ended the game victorious with a 32-21 win.
Video from the helicopter piloted by two South Carolina Law Enforcement Division pilots shows the suspect, Christian McCall, and the officers searching for him the night 4 York County law enforcement officers were shot.
Several Clinton College students have come together to tell their stories of pain, passion and purpose through poems and short stories. The Rock Hill college’s book, “Shattered Glass: A Generation Explains,” launches Monday.