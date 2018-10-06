The Nation Ford Stallions gallop over the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets in varsity football

The Nation Ford Stallions defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 42-20 Friday at Nation Ford High School. The schools are cross-town rivals.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service