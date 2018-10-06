The Northwestern Trojans varsity football team extends winning streak against the Clover Blue Eagles

The Northwestern Trojans defeated the Clover Blue Eagles 31-27 in varsity football Friday. The Trojans extended their winning streak against Clover to 12 games.
