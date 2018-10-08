Lancaster woman, 31, dies in head-on crash with tractor-trailer, police say

A Lancaster woman was killed Sunday after a head-on crash in Florence County, officials said.

Rachel Bruce Faile, 31, died after the crash on U.S. 76, according to the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

The head-on collision happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, said Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Faile was entrapped after the crash with a tractor-trailer, Southern said. Faile’s vehicle crashed into another car after hitting the truck, police said.

The drivers of the truck and the other car were not injured, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the highway patrol.