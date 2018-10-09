Rock Hill cops, professional boxers among weekend boxing match

Rock Hill police officer and Army combat veteran will take to the ring Saturday in Rock Hill, alongside trainers Lt. Carlos Culbreath and Officer Antoine Logan of the police department. Englert will fight professional boxer De'Angelo Robinson-Neal.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service