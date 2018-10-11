The bullet was fired at a street sign. It killed a retired Marine on his porch, SC cops say

A retired veteran was killed Wednesday when a bullet fired at a street sign went through it and fatally struck him while he was on the porch of his South Carolina home, according to law enforcement.

Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox said Joe Darius Black was killed by a gunshot wound to his upper body, WYFF-4 reported.

He was a retired United States Marine, according to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, which said Black “served his Country for 20 plus years.”

When sheriff’s deputies arrived around 11:30 p.m., they reported Black’s family was “administering CPR,” which they continued, along with Greenwood County EMS personnel, but the veteran died on the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was sitting on his front porch when someone fired “a handgun at a road sign” at a nearby intersection, the sheriff’s office said.





“The projectile passed through or by the road sign entering a wooded area in front of a residence,” and struck Black in the chest, while his wife and children were in the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 48-year-old was a retired Marine major, and his family had recently moved into the Hodges house, the Index-Journal reported.

The sheriff’s office said a motive for the shooting is unknown, and it has offered a reward to anyone with information. The shooting has been classified as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or click or tap here for the link.