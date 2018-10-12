After toddlers found playing at gas station, intoxicated parents arrested, SC police say

Two parents were arrested after Springdale police found them passed out in a gas station parking lot, according to a statement from the police department.
When officers were called Tuesday night to a Raceway on Airport Boulevard, they were told two toddlers were playing in the gas station’s parking lot, according to the statement.
After arriving at the gas station, police found the adults passed out in a car and two other children sleeping inside, according to the statement. The toddlers were still running around the parking lot unsupervised.
One of the adults was intoxicated from drinking alcohol, and the other was “under the influence of an illegal narcotic,” according to the statement. After a search of the car, officers found marijuana, heroin, an open can of alcohol and a while powder they suspected was cocaine.
The children were turned over to the Department of Social Services, and the adults were arrested, according to the statement.
The parents, who were not named in the statement, were charged with possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, open container and unlawful conduct toward children. Officers say they may face additional charges.
Both parents were taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.
