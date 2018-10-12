York Co. candidate for judge arrested on domestic violence warrant
Diondra Love, Democratic candidate for York County, South Carolina, probate judge wanted by police, was arrested Friday on a domestic violence warrant. She remains a candidate in the November election.
Marching bands from Fort Mill, Nation Ford, Rock Hill, York and Clover high schools will compete in the Bands of America regional event in Gaffney. Other bands gear up for South Carolina championships.
Sarah Beth Pittman, 11-year-old daughter of Rock Hill High School varsity football coach Bubba Pittman, told her parents they would "crush" her dreams if they did not let her play football. She is now the only girl on her team.
Rock Hill resident Veronica Morris, 38, now lives with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder due to childhood bullying. She recalls incidents in elementary school from both students and teachers. Morris has a psychiatric service dog.
Rock Hill police officer and Army combat veteran will take to the ring Saturday in Rock Hill, alongside trainers Lt. Carlos Culbreath and Officer Antoine Logan of the police department. Englert will fight professional boxer De'Angelo Robinson-Neal.
At a joint Rock Hill Economic Development Corporation and Rock Hill City Council meeting Tuesday, Knowledge Park development groups presented nine key strategies to develop the area and new amenities including a pedestrian bridge over the railroad.