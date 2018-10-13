SC dog starved by vengeful ex-girlfriend has a new ‘forever’ home

A dog that police said was starved by a vengeful ex-girlfriend in Laurens, SC, has a new “forever” home.
Champ was driven Friday from his foster home in Maryland to the Delaware home of a couple who adopted him, according to the New York rescue group that saved Champ and got him medical care.
“Champ happily got in the car to start his new life & is now headed to DE!,” Rescue Dogs Rock NYC posted on the “Justice for Champ” Facebook page the nonprofit group established to raise money for his care.
“I’m going home,” read part of the headline on a story published about Champ on Friday by Pet Rescue Report.
Animal control officers in Laurens County said Champ “had gone without food or water for at least 30 consecutive days,” Spartanburg’s WSPA reported in August. The woman told investigators the dog had been left at her house about a month earlier by her ex-boyfriend, according to the station.
The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office charged Elizabeth Lena James with ill treatment of an animal. She was jailed on $15,000 bail, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page at the time. James is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 19, court records show.
On Instagram Friday, Rescue Dogs Rock NYC posted comments from Champ about his new life:
“The first new chapter in my life closed when I left the SC vet and made my way to Spencer & Cakes home in MD. Today that second chapter closes & boy has it been awesome to learn how I should have always been treated!
“My foster family loves me to the moon & back & I am only going to DE, so I will still get to see them! Today, the rest of my life starts as I head home with my forever family!”
To all of his supporters, Champ’s Instagram said: “I cannot thank you all enough for your love & support & yes, they will keep up my page! Love, Champ“
