Teen fired a gun at a road sign, SC cops say. The bullet killed a Marine on his porch

A South Carolina teenager faces a manslaughter charge in what appears to be the accidental shooting death of a retired Marine.
Eason Reid Gravley, 17, turned himself in Saturday night and was charged with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a handgun, according to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office. He was released on $25,000 personal recognizance bond. A judge also ordered all firearms be removed from his home, and that the teen be placed under a curfew.
The deadly shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 10 in Greenwood County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a home on Johns Creek Road and found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest. He later died from the injury.
Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox identified the victim as 48-year-old Joe Darius Black, who died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.
Investigators say Gravley fired a gun at a road sign in a nearby intersection, the release states. The bullet “passed through or by the road sign” and traveled through a wooded area in front of the victim’s home.
Black was a retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served for 20 years, according to the sheriff’s office. He left behind a wife and four children.
Involuntary manslaughter carries up to five years in prison, under South Carolina law.
