SC voter registration deadline is Wednesday

S.C. voters have only one more day — Wednesday — to ensure they can vote in the Nov. 6 election.

Wednesday is the deadline for voters to register in South Carolina to vote on the state’s next governor, its seven members of Congress and a host of other elected offices.

Would-be voters either can register in person before the close of business Wednesday at their county voter registration office or online at SCVotes.org until midnight. Registration forms sent by mail have to be postmarked to your county voting office by Wednesday.

Normally, South Carolina’s deadline to register to vote falls 30 days before the election, which this year would have been Oct. 7. But because of the evacuations and flooding caused by Hurricane Florence last month, a state Circuit Court judge ordered the state to extend its deadline 10 days — until Wednesday.

Once you’re registered, you can vote absentee if If you’re working, out of town or otherwise unable to physically go to the polls on Nov. 6. Absentee voting in person and by mail already is underway.