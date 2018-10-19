President Trump to hold a campaign rally in Charlotte next Friday

President Donald Trump is planning to come to Charlotte next week for a rally amidst a pitched congressional race that could help determine control of the U.S. House next month.
In a message sent to supporters, the president’s website invited people to register for tickets for a 7 p.m. rally at Bojangles’ Coliseum in east Charlotte, but officials involved with the president’s visit said details were still being nailed down and could change.
Trump’s visit is intended to boost the campaign of Republican Mark Harris, a former pastor running for the 9th District congressional seat against Democrat Dan McCready, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and businessman. McCready has raised more money than Harris, and election forecasts rate the race as a toss-up.
The 9th District, which runs from Charlotte to Fayetteville, is seen as one of the best chances for Democrats to pick up a Republican-held seat in the House.
Trump has been criss-crossing the nation to support Republican candidates in the midterms, and Charlotte will be his fourth campaign rally next week. He already has rallies scheduled in Elko, Nev., Houston and Mosinee, Wis.
Trump visited Charlotte in August to support Harris and Ted Budd, another Republican in a tight race. Democrat Kathy Manning is challenging Budd in the 13th district, which runs from Iredell County to Greensboro, in another race that could be a toss-up.
Other high-profile politicians have also visited the Charlotte region for Harris. Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, Donald Trump, Jr. and Karen Pence, the vice president’s wife, have all come to the 9th District in recent weeks for Harris.
On the Democratic side, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick will be in Charlotte on Saturday to launch a canvassing push for McCready.
