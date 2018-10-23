Rock Hill city leaders take first steps to limit residents’ choices to store items
Rock Hill City Council in South Carolina voted for a 180-day moratorium on self storage facilities and potential changes to where they can go. The city is seeing an influx in the businesses and will study zoning changes.
Deputies at the sheriff’s office in York County, South Carolina are testing new uniform options that are less formal and have the ballistic vest outside to try and improve comfort and mobilioty for police officers.
Traffic in highly congested areas in York County is increasing and will continue to increase as more housing developments and businesses move into the county. This video gives statistics about population increases and traffic accidents.
The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Nation Ford Falcons 25-22 Friday in Rock Hill. The Bearcats intercepted a Falcon pass in the end zone with just over six seconds remaining, giving Rock Hill the win.
South Carolina District 5 congressional candidate Archie Parnell talked about one of his “worst moments,” admitting to hitting his wife in 1973. He also spoke about policy decisions, including broadband access.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.