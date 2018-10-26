Rock Hill Bearcats clench city championship title in tight match with Northwestern Trojans

The Rock Hill Bearcats snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Northwestern Trojans Friday, Oct. 25 in Rock Hill. The Bearcats won their first city championship title since 2009.
