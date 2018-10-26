Arrested mail bomb suspect used to live in Charlotte, records show

The Florida man who news outlets identified as having been arrested in the spate of pipe bombs mailed to critics of President Donald Trump apparently has connections to Charlotte.

The Miami Herald and other media are reporting that a law enforcement official identified the suspect as Cesar Sayoc Jr., 56, of Aventura, Fla., just north of Miami.

Public records show that a Cesar Sayoc, now 56, lived at an address on Tamarron Drive, in south Charlotte near Ballantyne, in 2000. Records list pre-Charlotte addresses for Sayoc in Florida, New York and Michigan. His latest listed address is in Miramar, Fla., near Fort Lauderdale in 2016.

In this undated photo released by the Broward County Sheriff’s office, Cesar Sayoc is seen in a booking photo, in Miami. Federal authorities took Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Fla., into custody Friday in Florida in connection with the mail-bomb scare that earlier widened to 12 suspicious packages, the FBI and Justice Department said. Broward County Sheriff’s Office via AP

Records show that Sayoc was charged in 1999, while living in Matthews, with possession of a stolen motor vehicle. The charge was dismissed.

The New York Times reported that Sayoc is a registered Republican who has a lengthy criminal history in Florida.

He’s been charged with felony theft, drug and fraud charges since 1991, the Times reported, citing public records, and has been accused of threatening to use a bomb.