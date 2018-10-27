‘Beyond my comprehension,’ sheriff says after death of child born from incest in SC

A father and daughter are charged with incest in Laurens County after a child was born, police say.

Investigators in Laurens County were looking into an alleged sexual abuse incident when they learned that Katlyn Edwards had given birth to a child after being impregnated by her biological father, James Travis Brown, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“During the investigation, we learned (Edwards and Brown) had been in a consensual relationship when she became pregnant,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, both Edwards and Brown claimed their relationship was “consensual and mutual” during investigators’ interviews.

“Investigators also found other evidence to support their claim that the relationship was consensual,” the sheriff’s office said.

Edwards was arrested on Monday without incident and taken to the Laurens County detention center. She is not currently listed as being jailed.

Brown is incarcerated in another county on unrelated charges and will be transferred to Laurens County to face incest charges, the sheriff’s office said.

The child died at a medical facility in Charleston, South Carolina, according to the statement.

“It is beyond my comprehension how this could take place between a father and daughter,” Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said. “At this time, I can’t confirm the baby died from complications related to incest, however we wonder if that’s the case. We are working with medical professionals and the Solicitors Office regarding that aspect of the investigation and will update everyone if there are any additional charges.”