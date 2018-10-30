Duke Energy reports ‘suspicious package’ not a danger after police closed off block

Duke Energy is reporting Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have determined a suspicious package found early Tuesday at one of the company’s uptown buildings “posed no danger.”
The 100 clock of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in uptown was closed off early Tuesday as police investigated the package, which was found at the Duke Energy building at 400 South Tryon Street. It was discovered shortly after 6 a.m., police said in a press release.
“The employees located a small package they have asked CMPD to check out,” said a statement released by police. “To be clear, this is a suspicious package call and not a bomb threat.”
Duke Energy sent out an email shortly after 8 a.m. saying the company is follows a “strict protocol” in such cases, starting with calling 911. The package was addressed to Duke Energy, the email said.
WSOC reported some buildings surrounding the investigation site voluntarily evacuated, as investigators worked with bomb-sniffing dogs and a robot.
Comments