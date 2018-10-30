Rock Hill man, 25, accused of murder in death of South Pointe student asks for bond

Shooter takes plea in Facebook feud shooting that ended with death of Rock Hill teen

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

October 30, 2018 03:10 PM

Rock Hill, SC

A Rock Hill man who shot a high school student dead after a fight that started with a Facebook feud has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Demetric Houze, 26, will be sentenced Friday, after pleading guilty late Monday, said 16th Circuit Deputy Solicitor Willy Thompson. Houze is charged with murder in the June 2017 death of Quantavious Torbit, 17.

Houze is expected to receive 16 years in prison after a negotiated plea agreement, court officials said.

Houze’s lawyer, 16th Circuit Assistant Public Defender Melissa Inzerillo, confirmed the expected sentence of 16 years for voluntary manslaughter but declined comment pending Friday’s sentencing hearing.

Torbit was a rising senior and former basketball player at South Pointe when he was killed. He was shot after a fight between girls at Arcade-Victoria Park in Rock Hill escalated into gunfire, police and prosecutors said. An argument on Facebook led to the fight and a large crowd assembled to watch the fight, police said.

A female bystander, 20, was shot in the leg, and a woman’s home near the park was struck by bullets during the gunfire, police said.

After the killing, hundreds of people attended a stop the violence vigil at the park where Torbit was killed. A scuffle at the end of the vigil caused many people to run from the park and police made two arrests.

Houze, on probation at the time of the shooting, was arrested and charged in the killing two days later, when he was at Rock Hill city court for another hearing. He was recognized by police as wanted on a murder warrant in Torbit’s death.

Houze remains in jail, where he has been without bond since his arrest.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

