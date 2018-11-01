Rock Hill man charged with having loaded gun, drugs in Winthrop University dorm

A Rock Hill man was charged with having a loaded gun and drugs in a dorm on the Winthrop University campus.

Yancy Vernell Sanders Jr., 20, is not a student at Winthrop. He was visiting female students in their dorm room at Richardson Hall around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Winthrop Police Department.

Two students were referred to the dean of students at the South Carolina college for violations of school conduct policies, police said. The students were not arrested.

Police found marijuana and Xanax, according to a Winthrop police report.

Sanders is charged with illegal possession of a firearm on school property, carrying a gun on public property, illegal carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of Xanax with intent to distribute and distribution of illegal drugs near a school, according to police and jail records.

Officers were first called to the dorm around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, after a tip about marijuana being smoked in a sixth-floor Richardson dorm room. No drugs were found.

Officers were called again after 10 p.m., but the dorm room was empty, police said.

Police officers said after the second trip to the room, they smelled marijuana in the hall.

The residents of the dorm room opened the door when officers went to the room for a third time and police could smell marijuana, according to the incident report.

The occupants claimed no one had smoked marijuana in the room, but had smoked it elsewhere, officers said.

Sanders and another male told police they are students at a Greenville college, and were visiting. Sanders then began to act “suspicious,” police said.

Officers found the handgun in Sanders’ pants, police said. Officers found marijuana and the Xanax pills in Sanders’ pants pockets, police said.

The gun, a .9-mm Glock, had a magazine which was loaded with 19 bullets, officers said.

Sanders, who gave police a Southland Drive address in Rock Hill, was arrested and taken to the Rock Hill jail, where he remains pending a bond hearing.

Check back for updates on this story.