Nation Ford volleyball is two matches away from winning a state title

By

November 02, 2018 08:28 AM

Nation Ford dropped Mauldin 3-1 in the third round of the 2018 SCHSL 5A state playoffs on Nov. 1, 2018. The Falcons face T.L. Hanna I’m the Upper State championship on Nov. 7, with the winner headed to the state final.