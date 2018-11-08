The Herald’s live updated Nov. 8-9, 2018 high school football scoreboard

THURSDAY GAMES (Nov. 8)
York 35, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 16, 3rd QTR
Boiling Springs 22, Northwestern 21, HALF
Crescent 7, Indian Land 6, HALF
FRIDAY GAMES (Nov. 9)
Laurens at Rock Hill
Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
Nation Ford at Blythewood
Kickoff at 7:30 p.m
Walhalla at South Pointe
Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
Lancaster at A. C. Flora
Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
Liberty at Chester
Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
