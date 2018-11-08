Northwestern Trojan is Charlotte Touchdown Club’s comeback player of the year

Northwestern senior D’Arthur Ratchford was recently named the Charlotte Touchdown Club’s Thomas Davis Comeback Player of the Year. Ratchford has overcome a serious staph infection and a torn labrum in his shoulder to get back on the field.
The Herald’s live updated Nov. 8-9, 2018 high school football scoreboard

By Sam Copeland

scopeland@heraldonline.com

November 08, 2018 06:56 PM

THURSDAY GAMES (Nov. 8)

York 35, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 16, 3rd QTR

Boiling Springs 22, Northwestern 21, HALF

Crescent 7, Indian Land 6, HALF

FRIDAY GAMES (Nov. 9)

Laurens at Rock Hill

Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Nation Ford at Blythewood

Kickoff at 7:30 p.m

Walhalla at South Pointe

Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Lancaster at A. C. Flora

Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Liberty at Chester

Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

