2 adults, child displaced, home destroyed after massive Rock Hill house fire

A family of three people in Rock Hill were displaced after a fire burned their home late Sunday, officials said.

No one was hurt in the fire that started around 8:15 p.m. in an attached garage at 1531 Greenwood Lane, said Mark Simmons, Rock Hill Fire Department deputy chief.

The flames were above the roof when firefighters arrived. First responders encountered heavy fire, Simmons said.

The fire was put out but the house had extensive damage, Simmons said.

The fire displaced two adults and one child, he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No damage to nearby homes was reported and there were no injuries to first responders.

The fire scene is in the Winthrop Heights neighborhood off University Drive and Eden Terrace, near the Winthrop Coliseum and Cherry Park.

The incident required five trucks and 17 firefighters to fight the fire, Simmons said.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family with emergency housing, clothing and other needs, Simmons said.

The fire that displaced a family is the second in just a few days in Rock Hill.