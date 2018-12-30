Body of missing SC woman found in water drain along road, coroner says

The search for a missing South Carolina woman ended when her body was discovered along a road, according to a news release from the Greenville County Coroner.
Sandra Browning was found in a “water drainage area” along Bessie Road, Coroner B. Parks Evans Jr. said in a news release.
That is not far from where her family last reported seeing Browning, at St. James Church on Old Bessie Road, according to a news release from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
The 55-year-old was “pronounced dead on scene,” Parks reported in his news release, listing her date of death as Saturday.
Neither the cause of death nor the manner of death were determined by the coroner, who said an investigation is pending in his news release.
An autopsy will be completed on Dec. 31, according to the news release from the coroner’s office.
Browning had been missing since Saturday night, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. She was described by the sheriff’s news release as having “COPD and severe memory loss.” COPD is chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
The search for Browning involved K-9 units and helicopters, along with deputies and assistance from the local fire department, the sheriff’s office reported in the news release.
The death remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and sheriff’s office.
