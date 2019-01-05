‘Community is devastated’ after mom dies days after already fatal house fire in Charlotte

Ana Sanchez, the mother of the two children who died in the fire, died at 6 a.m. Saturday morning, said Monica del Cid, a leader in Charlotte’s Guatemalan community and a friend of Sanchez’.
The Mecklenburg County Coroner’s office also confirmed that Sanchez died around 5:40 a.m. Saturday, according to the Observer’s news partner, WBTV.
“Our Community is devastated,” del Cid said.
Sanchez was well known in the city’s Latino community. She and her husband owned a small grocery, Las Maravillas, in east Charlotte.
She was active in events and festivals promoting Guatemalan heritage and culture, said Rafael Prieto, a local Latino journalist and organizer of events celebrating Latin American heritage.
Seven people, including Sanchez, were hospitalized following the fire on Academy Street in east Charlotte. Four people remained in the hospital as of Saturday afternoon, del Cid said.
The blaze was caused by an unattended candle or candles, the Charlotte Fire Department said in a tweet.
Sanchez’ husband Clementino Mendez Domingo was leaving work in Union County and on the phone with his wife when she noticed the fire, according to the 911 call with Mendez Domingo.
