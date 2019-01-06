Select Chick-fil-A’s honoring Clemson’s title game berth with ‘Tiger Paw’ biscuits

The Clemson Tigers are playing in college football’s championship game Monday night.

To help whet Tiger fans appetites, a select number of Chick-fil-A restaurants in South Carolina have a special addition to the menu on Monday morning.

Several of the fast-food franchises will be offering “Clemson Tiger Paw Biscuits,” from 6-10:30 a.m., according to a Facebook post.

The biscuit is shaped like Clemson’s iconic Tiger Paw logo.

It appears to be a combination of one regular-sized biscuit at the center joined with “four mini-biscuits to make up the toes,” WHNS reported.

Among some of the participating Chick-fil-A’s are a restaurant in West Ashley, another in Cherrydale Point, one on Pelham Road, in addition to ones in Clemson and Seneca, according to social media posts.

Clemson will play the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff championship game, set to kickoff at 8 p.m. from Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the home of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers.