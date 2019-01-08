Latest News

Clemson flag flies atop SC State House after national championship victory

By Teddy Kulmala

January 08, 2019 07:49 AM

Clemson flag flies over South Carolina Statehouse

The National Championship winners Clemson University football team is honored as the Clemson flag flies over the SC Statehouse.
COLUMBIA, SC

A spot of orange pierced the dark sky above the S.C. State House early Tuesday as the tiger paw flag signaled Clemson’s victory in the national championship.

The Tigers defeated Alabama 44-16 in the College Football Playoff national championship game late Monday night to capture the school’s second football national title in three years and the third in program history.

The Clemson flag flew above the State House dome after Clemson’s national championship wins that followed the 1981 and 2016 seasons, as well as the USC flag after its national championships in baseball and basketball. The Coastal Carolina flag flew atop the dome after the Chanticleers’ won the College World Series in 2016.

Teddy Kulmala

Teddy Kulmala covers breaking news for The State and covered crime and courts for seven years in Columbia, Rock Hill, Aiken and Lumberton, N.C. He graduated from Clemson University and grew up in Barnwell County.

