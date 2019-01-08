Trump invites Clemson back to the White House after title win

The Clemson Tigers are headed back to the White House after their national championship win on Monday.

President Donald Trump tweeted an invitation to college football’s new champions inviting them back to Washington for a celebration, the Tigers’ second in the last three seasons.

“Congratulations to a truly great football team, the Clemson Tigers, on an incredible win last night against a powerful Alabama team,” Trump tweeted on Tuesday. “A big win also for the Great State of South Carolina. Look forward to seeing the team, and their brilliant coach, for the second time at the W.H.”

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Congratulations to a truly great football team, the Clemson Tigers, on an incredible win last night against a powerful Alabama team. A big win also for the Great State of South Carolina. Look forward to seeing the team, and their brilliant coach, for the second time at the W.H. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2019

The Tigers were one of the first sports teams Trump hosted at the White House back in 2017, the last time Clemson claimed a national title with a win over the top-ranked Crimson Tide of Alabama.

SHARE COPY LINK President Donald Trump welcomed the 2017 Clemson football team to the White House and honored them for winning the National Championship.

The visit was less controversial than other champions’ trips to Trump’s Washington. Several professional athletes and teams have purposefully avoided visiting the president in the White House, and others — from the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles to NBA champion Golden State Warriors — have been disinvited by Trump over criticism from star players.

When the University of South Carolina’s women’s basketball team won the 2017 national championship, no invitation to visit the White House was extended to the team. After some public criticism from Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley and others in college basketball, the White House eventually did offer an invitation in November, seven months after USC’s big win.

Staley ultimately declined the White House’s invitation, arguing that USC had already started its 2017-18 season. The champion Gamecocks never did visit Trump in Washington.

SHARE COPY LINK As the season starts, focus is on winning another national championship

No time has been set for the Tigers to visit the White House.