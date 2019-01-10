Body found off SC highway after Christmas, now a man faces a murder charge

Deputies have charged a man with murder in the death of another man whose body was found off a South Carolina highway the day after Christmas, according to authorities.
Stanley Lee Dixon, 55, of Denmark, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday night.
Arrest warrants say Dixon is charged in the death of 40-year-old Louis Wise on Christmas Eve.
Passersby called 911 on Dec. 26 after they found a body off U.S. 301 in the Cope area of Orangeburg County, according to the sheriff’s office. An autopsy indicated the victim, Wise, had been shot.
Investigators have not yet specified a motive for the killing. The S.C. State Law Enforcement Division and the Denmark Police Department are assisting in the case.
