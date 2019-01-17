Here’s the weather forecast during Sunday’s ‘super moon’ lunar eclipse over Carolinas

The arctic air mass headed to the Carolinas Sunday night will cause temperatures to drop 20 degrees in six hours -- from the 50s to the 30s -- but there is an upside, says the National Weather Service.

All that dry, cold air will sweep away rain clouds just in time for most of the Carolinas to get a good view of a “super moon” combined with a total lunar eclipse just before midnight.

By the time the total eclipse starts at 11:41 p.m., the view should be clear with only spotty upper level clouds, says Scott Krentz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service based out of Greenville-Spartanburg.

The maximum eclipse starts at 12:12 a.m. Monday and ends at 12:43 a.m., according to TimeandDate.com.

All of North America has the potential to see the hour-long event, weather permitting.

What Carolinians will see is a “blood red” colored moon that appears larger and brighter than normal on the horizon, according to AccuWeather.com.

NASA says the darkening will be caused when the earth’s shadow totally blocks the sun’s light from reflecting off the moon. The red color “is due to the way light bends around earth as it moves toward the moon,” according to Space Tourism Guide.

The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures may be in the twenties around the time the eclipse ends Monday morning. The low Sunday night is expected to be 22 degrees.

Depending on where you are in the country, the moon might “turn a copper-orange-reddish color,” according to a Jan. 7 article Forbes magazine.

The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday Monday will be sunny, with a high near 39 degrees, says the National Weather Service.